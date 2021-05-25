City of Saginaw to Resume Water Shutoffs June 15
The City of Saginaw has announced that the disconnection policy for non-payment of water service will resume beginning Tuesday, June 15. The City previously suspended water shutoffs in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to resuming the shutoffs, the city’s Fiscal Services staff have been attempting to contact all Water/Sewer Customers who are behind on their payments, advising them to make payment arrangements and/or seek assistance with payments from 2-1-1. The city’s announcement said any account shown as delinquent with no recent payment activity or approved payment arrangement will be in jeopardy of disconnection beginning June 15.
The city is encouraging utility customers struggling to pay their bills to seek financial assistance by contacting one of the following:
• 211 Northeast MI at 1-888-636-4211, hearing impaired callers call MI-RELAY at 1-800-
649-3777
• DHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100
City utility customers may also contact Water Billing customer service at 989-759-1450 to make payment arrangements during business hours of 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“This is an issue where there are no easy answers,” said Lori Brown, Finance Director. “We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the June 15 date for water shutoffs. Financial assistance is available, and we will do all we can to work with our customers through this
process.”
For more information regarding water and sewer account payments, contact (989) 759-1450. When making payments, citizens are advised to use online options, pay-by-phone, or the payment drop box located in the back of City Hall. Visit www.saginaw-mi.com for information
regarding payment options.