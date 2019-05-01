City of Saginaw to Consider Marijuana Related Businesses

On Friday, May 3, the city of Saginaw will hold an informational meeting regarding marijuana businesses within the city.

The Saginaw City Council will conduct a Committee of the Whole meeting beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Saginaw Community Action Center at 2824 Perkins St. There will be presentations from several outside organizations to educate residents on the environmental, health and legal considerations if marijuana facilities are allowed. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to voice their thoughts and concerns on the issue. No formal action will be taken during the meeting, as it will be the beginning stages of a months’ long discussion on what residents and city leaders feel is the best course of action for the city.

Residents who would like to speak at the meeting will need to register by calling the city Clerk’s office at (989) 759-1480 by noon Thursday, May 2. They will have three minutes to address the committee. For more information, contact the city manager’s office at (989) 759-1403.