City of Saginaw Receives $15 Million from State for New Water Tower

Saginaw has secured a $15 million state revolving fund forgivable loan to build a new water tower.

Announced on August 5th, the total project cost of a new water tower is $16.2 million, with the remainder covered by water system funds, ensuring no rate increases. The new tower will feature a 3 million gallon tank, giving staff two to three hours to restore power if the system fails, which city officials say will significantly improve current response times.