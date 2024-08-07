WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

City of Saginaw Receives $15 Million from State for New Water Tower

By christianamalacara
August 7, 2024 9:15AM EDT
City of Saginaw Receives $15 Million from State for New Water Tower
Saginaw Water Treatment Plant (source: City of Saginaw)

Saginaw has secured a $15 million state revolving fund forgivable loan to build a new water tower.

Announced on August 5th, the total project cost of a new water tower is $16.2 million, with the remainder covered by water system funds, ensuring no rate increases. The new tower will feature a 3 million gallon tank, giving staff two to three hours to restore power if the system fails, which city officials say will significantly improve current response times.

