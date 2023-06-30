City of Saginaw Pyrotechnics and Consumer Fireworks Ordinance Reminder

City of Saginaw Residents are reminded of the City’s revised Pyrotechnics and Consumer Fireworks Ordinance which only allows for the use of consumer fireworks during the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Only through the days of June 29 to Tuesday, July 4. The Fireworks Ordinance prohibits the use of any consumer fireworks or pyrotechnics with the exception of the following: flare guns; low-impact fireworks, including ground and handheld sparkling devices; and novelties, to include cap guns, flitter sparklers in paper tubes not exceeding 1/8 inch in diameter. Violators are subject to a $1,000 fine.

For more information on fireworks guidelines in Michigan, download the flier provided by the Michigan Bureau of Fire Services at www.michigan.gov or contact the Saginaw Fire Department at (989) 759-1393.