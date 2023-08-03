WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

City of Saginaw Notifying Residents of Water Testing Issue in 2022

By jonathan.dent
August 3, 2023 1:07PM EDT
Saginaw Water Treatment Plant (source: City of Saginaw)

Saginaw residents will soon be getting a notice from Water Treatment Services concerning the failure to meet certain chemical testing standards in April of 2022.

According to the city, one of four required monthly water samples was damaged while on its way to the laboratory, and as a result was not tested for trihalomethanes. Officials say when the city was made aware of the issue, a new sample was taken in May and tested at 36 parts per billion, well below the maximum contaminant level of 80 parts per billion.

At this time, the City says there is no water emergency, and steps are being taken to make sure the situation doesn’t happen in the future.

