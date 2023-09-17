City of Saginaw Neighborhood Association Meeting

NAAG or Neighborhood Association Action Group of Saginaw City will meet at noon at Castle Museum, 500 Federal Avenue Tuesday. The meeting will include an update on the Saginaw Public School District from Dr. Mit Foley, SPSD Assistant Superintendent, and an update on Neighborhood Services from Cassi Zimmerman, Director of Planning and Economic Development.

With the big highlight of announcing the grand prize winner for the 2023 “Best Kept Yard” Program.The meeting is also an opportunity for residents from area neighborhoods to ask questions to the o representatives of several departments in attendance.

For more inforamtion about NAAG visit www.saginaw-mi.com