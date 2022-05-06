City of Saginaw Launches Interactive Road Construction Map

The City of Saginaw has launched an interactive road construction map and project dashboard to
help residents and travelers navigate the City’s planned road repairs. The new webpage provides information on all current road construction projects and bridge repairs, project timelines, maps, and the detour routes. The map uses color-coding to show projects that are planned, in-progress, and completed. You can click on the various projects and road closures listed in the left margin to see the project detail, or just click the project on the map and the project detail will be shown.
You find the new webpage here: https://www.saginaw-mi.com/departments/public_services/right_of_way/construction_projects.php
“We understand these projects will affect quite a few people who live and work in the city. We hope this
new webpage with the interactive map and project information will help keep citizens informed as they plan their routes, and make this construction season a little easier on everyone,” said City Engineer Travis Hare.
Details on all current projects are also listed at the bottom of the webpage. The page will be updated throughout the year to keep citizens informed on current road closures and construction.