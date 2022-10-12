WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

City of Saginaw hits new national high

By Michael Percha
October 12, 2022 7:49AM EDT
Share
City of Saginaw hits new national high

New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.

Michigan crime over all is higher than the national average, which law enforcement officials say is due to police staffing shortages and defund the police movements.

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck
2

Crash Victim from Ohio Identified
3

Alligators and snakes among Florida's floodwater hazards
4

Bay County Man Wins Fantsy 5 Jackpot
5

Bridgeport Man Arrested for Armed Robbery