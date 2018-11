New electronic sign communicates with city residents. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw has a new way to communicate with residents and visitors.

City Manager Tim Morales says a new digital sign replaces a green and white metal sign in front to city hall at 1315 South Washington.

Morales said messages can be changed using a computer in the manager’s office. The $28,000 sign can advise of city council meetings, cancellations, how to pay bills and other notices.