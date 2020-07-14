City of Saginaw Closes Vehicle Access to City Parks and Playgrounds
Ojibway Island at Sunset (source: City of Saginaw, photo by John Mickevich)
The city of Saginaw made the following announcement on Tuesday, July 14:
SAGINAW, MI – Out of an abundance of caution amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Saginaw has closed vehicle access to all City of Saginaw maintained parks and playground equipment effective immediately until further notice. This includes Ojibway Island and the Skate Park at the Frank N. Andersen Celebration Park. The closures come in response to public health directives urging organizations to curb the potential spread of COVID-19.
Recently, several local parks once again experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices. Saginaw Police responded to several reports over the weekend of large gatherings at numerous parks throughout the city.
“We continue to see large groups of people gathering in our parks. Unfortunately, these gatherings are becoming a health and safety issue. In the interest of the health and safety of our citizens, we have made an administrative decision to close these parks to vehicle access until further notice. ” said Tim Morales, City Manager.
Residents may continue to use City parks and trails for outdoor exercise and recreation. Please continue to utilize the parks to exercise, bike ride, walk your dog, fish, etc.