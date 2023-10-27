WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

City of Saginaw Announced Trick-or-Treat Hours

By christianamalacara
October 27, 2023 9:00AM EDT
Tuesday October 31st is Halloween and the Saginaw Police Department would like to remind the community trick or treating will begin at 6pm and end at 8pm. Families are encouraged to take safety precautions while trick-or-treating.

The Saginaw Police Department will be out in full force throughout the weekend .”Our main objective is the well-being of our citizens so that this is a memorable and enjoyable holiday for everyone in our community!.” -Robert Ruth, Chief of Police.

Drivers are asked to be conscious of padrestians and extra aware of their surroundings and on the lookout for enthusiastic children entering the streets. Children should have reflective costumes or flashlights with them and should remain on well-lit streets using the sidewalk.

Residents passing out candy are asked to turn on their outside porch lights and maintain clear walkways that are free of obstructions or trip hazards. Turn off lights when you are no longer passing out candy.

