City of Midland to Host Master Planning Session

Midland residents will have another opportunity to give input on the direction they’d like to see the city go next week.

The City of Midland is hosting another Midland City Modern pop-up planning studio next Thursday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plymouth Park. The event, hosted by Midland Public Schools, is being called “Meet up and Eat up.” There will be no formal presentations or agenda. According to the City, the purpose of the event is to give residents an opportunity to talk with City staff about ideas, plans, and the progress toward the completion of the new Master Plan Document, which will guide decision-making for the city government for the next 30 years.

More information on the Master Plan and the work around forming it can be found at MidlandCityModern.com.