WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

City of Midland Prepares for Gus Macker Basketball Tournament

By jonathan.dent
August 10, 2023 7:20AM EDT
Share
City of Midland Prepares for Gus Macker Basketball Tournament
Source: City of Midland

Midland area residents can compete in this year’s Gus Macker Basketball Tournament this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, basketball courts will be set up in Downtown Midland on Main Street, through the Pedestrian Plaza, and on Larkin Street.

Teams can register for the 3v3 competition between 7 a.m. and noon on Saturday. Games begin with Youth teams at 8:30. The three-point contest qualifiers will be held between 10:00 and 2:00, with the finals taking place at 4:00, followed by a slam dunk contest at 5:00. The 3v3 tournament will continue on Sunday with awards being given out throughout the day.

Road closures on Main Street between Ellsworth and Rodd Streets, as well as Larkin Street between McDonald and Townsend Streets will begin Friday morning as courts are set up for the competition.

Popular Stories

1

One Killed in Chesaning Township Crash
2

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Genesee County Tanker Crash
3

Truck Crashes into Midland Township Home
4

Midland County Woman Wins $519,212 Lottery Prize
5

Vantage Plastics Investing $31 Million and Creating 93 Jobs in Bangor Township