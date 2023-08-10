City of Midland Prepares for Gus Macker Basketball Tournament

Midland area residents can compete in this year’s Gus Macker Basketball Tournament this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, basketball courts will be set up in Downtown Midland on Main Street, through the Pedestrian Plaza, and on Larkin Street.

Teams can register for the 3v3 competition between 7 a.m. and noon on Saturday. Games begin with Youth teams at 8:30. The three-point contest qualifiers will be held between 10:00 and 2:00, with the finals taking place at 4:00, followed by a slam dunk contest at 5:00. The 3v3 tournament will continue on Sunday with awards being given out throughout the day.

Road closures on Main Street between Ellsworth and Rodd Streets, as well as Larkin Street between McDonald and Townsend Streets will begin Friday morning as courts are set up for the competition.