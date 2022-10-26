City of Midland Discovers Source of Tittabawassee River Chemical Leak

Authorities in Midland have determined the source of a chemical that made its way into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday evening.

The City says that during the day on Tuesday, staff at Dow Diamond had been conducting field maintenance, including the application of fungicide and insecticides that contained green dye. According to officials, once the work was finished the tanks that contained those chemicals were rinsed out and disposed of in a floor drain, which then discharged into a storm drain into the river.

Midland City Staff are working with Dow Diamond and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to rectify the situation and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. EGLE will also be conducting an environmental impact investigation.