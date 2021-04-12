City of Midland Begins Hiring for Summer Jobs
The City of Midland is Now Hiring for a number of Summer Seasonal Positions.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older unless otherwise indicated, and required skill sets may vary by position; but all available jobs aim to making the community a vibrant, enjoyable place to live and work.
Here is a list of open positions, approximate rates of pay, and job duties:
Clerical Assistant – Parks & Recreation
If you’ve ever dreamed of spending a day on the set of Parks & Recreation, then this is the perfect position for you! This position assists with the day-to-day operations of the Parks and Recreation office, including answering phones, helping residents reserve shelters and register for programs, and more. Starting wage for this position is $11.15 per hour.
Seasonal Laborer – Public Works
Get dirty while keeping the City’s infrastructure in tip-top shape. Public Works laborers assist the Department of Public Services with asphalt, concrete, and storm sewer maintenance. Applicants must pass a physical, drug screen, and have a valid driver’s license with a good driving record and may be required to pass a Department of Transportation (DOT) physical to operate certain types of equipment. This job is very physically demanding. Approximate wage for this position is $12 – $14 per hour.
Seasonal Horticulture Assistant – Parks & Recreation
Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Make Midland beautiful! Horticulture crews maintain the landscaped areas owned by the City of Midland, including the beautiful displays in Downtown, Center City, and Midland Blooms. Applicants must be 17 years of age or older. Approximate wage for this position is $10.65 – $11.15 per hour with work scheduled March through December.
Recreation Attendant – Parks & Recreation
Spend your nights under the lights! Recreation attendants help ensure the City’s softball and beach volleyball programs run smoothly. Approximate wage for this position is $10.15 – $11.15 per hour with work scheduled April through October each year.
LEAP Program Leaders – Parks & Recreation
Get paid to have fun and make a lasting impact in the lives of adults with disabilities working in the City’s Lifetime Education and Activities Program (LEAP). Approximate wage for this position is $10.15 – $11.15 per hour with work scheduled May through August, approximately 12 hours per week.
Forestry Crew – Parks & Recreation
(Apply under “Seasonal Laborer – Summer”)
Be a part of the reason why Midland is a ‘Tree City USA’! Forestry crew members work with City arborists pruning and removing trees and operate forestry equipment. This job is very physically demanding. Approximate wage for this position is $10.15 – $11.15 per hour with work scheduled year-round.
Mowing Crew – Parks & Recreation
(Apply under “Seasonal Laborer – Summer”)
Spend your days outdoors beautifying our parks and open spaces using mowers, weed trimmers, and other lawn equipment. Approximate wage for this position is $10.15 – $11.15 per hour with work scheduled April through October.
Pesticide Applicator – Parks & Recreation
(Apply under “Seasonal Laborer – Summer”)
Sparkle City green thumbs: apply now! Pesticide applicators use various herbicides to control weeds and exotic vegetation in our City parks and natural areas. Applicants must be detail-oriented and able to maintain proper record keeping and must have a valid Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development Commercial Pesticide Applicator Certification with a 3B (ornamental) category. Approximate starting wage for this position is $12 per hour with work scheduled April through October.
Softball Diamond Maintenance – Parks & Recreation
(Apply under “Seasonal Laborer – Summer”)
Help us maintain our Fields of Dreams this summer! Crews maintain the infields and outfields of the 19 softball diamonds in Midland. Approximate wage for this position is $10.15 – $11.15 per hour with work scheduled April through October each year.
For more information on these positions and the departments they serve or to apply for an open job, you can visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/careers.