City of Midland Announces 2023 Road Construction Projects

(Getty Images)

The City of Midland has laid out several projects slated for the 2023 construction season.

Some of the planned improvements on high-traffic roadways include East Patrick Road from Waldo Avenue to the US-10 overpass and East Ashman Street from Swede Avenue to Waldo.

Other street projects include water main replacements on Hamilton and Hancock Drives, and reconstruction on several other local streets.

The City will also be working on a mill-and-fill project to replace the surface asphalt on stretches of multiple major and local roadways.

More information about the construction projects can be found at cityofmidlandmi.gov/engineering.