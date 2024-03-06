WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

City of Flint Opens Applications to City Council

By News Desk
March 6, 2024 5:30AM EST
(source: City of Flint)

The Flint City Council is looking to fill the seat vacated by Eric Mays following his death.

Mays held the position for three terms, representing Flint’s First Ward since he was first elected in 2013. The council is accepting applications from First Ward residents this week through March 18, which can be dropped off at City Hall or submitted to City Clerk Davina Donahue.

The council will appoint a new member until a special election is held to officially vote in the new member.

