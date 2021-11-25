      Weather Alert

Chuck Schumer's father Abe dies at 98

CBS News
Nov 24, 2021 @ 10:04pm

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s father, Abe Schumer, died Wednesday night at the age of 98, the senator said on Twitter. Schumer wrote that his father “personified the greatest generation.” 

“He took whatever was thrown at him no matter how difficult, did his job, never complained. An amazing husband, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent. We love him & will miss him,” the New York Democrat tweeted. 

Abe Schumer grew up in Utica, New York, and raised three children with his wife, Selma, according to the senator’s website. He served as a radar operator in planes flying over the Himalayas during World War II, and took over his father’s exterminating business after the war. 

Abe died a day after the senator’s 71st birthday. 

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley sent his condolences to his colleague: “From one Chuck to another I’m sorry to hear of the death of Sen Schumer’s father Barbara & I are praying for the Schumer family,” he tweeted. 

