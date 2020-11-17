Chuck Grassley, second oldest senator, exposed to COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Biden warns “people may die” as Trump administration stonewalls his team on pandemic

Washington — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, who at 87 is the second oldest member of the Senate, said in a statement that he had been exposed to the coronavirus. Grassley said he would “immediately quarantine” as he awaits test results.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results,” said Grassley, the most senior Republican member of the upper chamber. “I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley’s office added that the senator “will continue his business for the people of Iowa virtually at home.” Grassley is third in the line of succession to the presidency as the president pro tempore of the Senate. He is also known for his near-perfect voting record, having not missed a vote on the Senate floor in a record 27 years.

Grassley did not get tested for the coronavirus after Senator Mike Lee, a fellow member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive last month.

“Sen. Grassley’s doctors have not recommended he be tested as he has not come into close contact with anyone suspected of having or confirmed to have coronavirus,” Grassley’s spokesman, Michael Zona, said in a statement to the Des Moines Register at the time.

Grassley’s announcement comes after Alaska Congressman Don Young, who is also 87, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Young is currently the longest-serving member of the House.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska,” Young wrote on Twitter.