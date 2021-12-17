Christmas With Angels Raises $15,000 for Less Fortunate Children in GLBR

Fourty families will take part in the “Christmas with Angels” program Saturday at Saginaw’s Union Civica Mexicana. The 40 multicultural families from the Great Lakes Bay Region were selected from 80 families who applied this year.
Christmas with Angels is a volunteer group that believes every child deserves a Christmas gift. The group had a fundraising goal of $12,000 this year, but was able to raise $15,000.
Saturday’s program will include Christmas carols and food. Santa will be on hand to pass out gifts. The effort this year was led by Garber Buick Finance Director Elvis Machul.
Since 2017, Christmas with Angels has awarded nearly 60,000 gifts to 174 families and over 560 children.