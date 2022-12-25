Christmas Tree Winter Webinar Series 2023

Free Webinar Series

Thursdays – Feb. 2-23, 2023

12:30 – 2 p.m. ET



Plantation establishment is one of the most crucial steps for a successful Christmas tree operation. Recently planted seedlings are vulnerable to a host of potential problems that can result in high rates of tree mortality. Challenges in tree survivability and growth can increase the length of time from planting to harvest.

Christmas tree experts from across the country will discuss management practices to improve the success of Christmas tree plantation establishment during the 2023 “Christmas Tree Plantation Establishment” webinar Series. Topics will include site and species selection, insect and disease management, nursery production systems and soil fertility.

COST: FREE



Webinar Topics/Agenda

Feb. 2, 2023

Location, Location, Location: Matching Tree Species to Site Location – Dr. Jesse Randall, U.P. Forestry Innovation Center Director, Outreach Academic Specialist Michigan State University

What makes for an ideal Christmas tree site and what steps can be taken to mitigate potential problems? Dr. Randall will discuss site selection, tree species, and matching tree species to location. Matching plant species to the site can greatly increase tree survivability.



Feb. 9, 2023

Root Rots, Grubs, and Aphids – Oh my! Insect and Disease Control During Plantation Establishment – Dr. Richard Cowles, Agricultural Scientist of The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station

Dr. Cowles will discuss insects and diseases that are common problems in young Christmas tree plantations. He then will outline the necessary management practices to manage these pests.



Feb. 16, 2023

Where Do Christmas Tree Seedlings Come From? – Chal Landgren, Oregon State University Christmas Tree Specialist

Christmas tree plantations start with young tree seedlings often grown by a seedling nursery. Dr. Landgren will provide an overview of nursery production and the differences in planting stocks. He will also cover planting techniques to increase survivability.

Feb. 23, 2023

You’re Adding What? Best Practices to Improve Tree Establishment at Planting and Beyond – Dr. Bert Cregg, Michigan State University Professor in Departments of Horticulture and Forestry

Growers are constantly seeking the ‘secret sauce’ to improve tree establishment and enhance tree growth. Dr. Cregg will discuss the basics of managing trees immediately after planting along with the potential utility of biostimulants, polymer gels, biochar and other additives on tree survival and growth. Note – MSU Extension will be applying for pesticide credits.



