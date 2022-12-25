Christmas Tree Winter Webinar Series 2023
Free Webinar Series
Thursdays – Feb. 2-23, 2023
12:30 – 2 p.m. ET
Plantation establishment is one of the most crucial steps for a successful Christmas tree operation. Recently planted seedlings are vulnerable to a host of potential problems that can result in high rates of tree mortality. Challenges in tree survivability and growth can increase the length of time from planting to harvest.
Christmas tree experts from across the country will discuss management practices to improve the success of Christmas tree plantation establishment during the 2023 “Christmas Tree Plantation Establishment” webinar Series. Topics will include site and species selection, insect and disease management, nursery production systems and soil fertility.
COST: FREE
Webinar Topics/Agenda
Feb. 2, 2023
What makes for an ideal Christmas tree site and what steps can be taken to mitigate potential problems? Dr. Randall will discuss site selection, tree species, and matching tree species to location. Matching plant species to the site can greatly increase tree survivability.
Feb. 9, 2023
Dr. Cowles will discuss insects and diseases that are common problems in young Christmas tree plantations. He then will outline the necessary management practices to manage these pests.
Feb. 16, 2023
Where Do Christmas Tree Seedlings Come From? – Chal Landgren, Oregon State University Christmas Tree Specialist
Christmas tree plantations start with young tree seedlings often grown by a seedling nursery. Dr. Landgren will provide an overview of nursery production and the differences in planting stocks. He will also cover planting techniques to increase survivability.
Feb. 23, 2023
Growers are constantly seeking the ‘secret sauce’ to improve tree establishment and enhance tree growth. Dr. Cregg will discuss the basics of managing trees immediately after planting along with the potential utility of biostimulants, polymer gels, biochar and other additives on tree survival and growth.
Note – MSU Extension will be applying for pesticide credits.
Projects supported by:
- Project GREEEN (Michigan)
- Michigan Christmas Tree Association
- Michigan Seedling Growers Association
Registration for Ready, Set, GROW! Christmas Tree Plantation Establishment is open.
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on February 22, 2023.
There are 882 openings available.