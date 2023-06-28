Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome 4th child via surrogate

Model Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday announced the birth of her fourth child with singer John Legend via a surrogate.

Their son Wren Alexander Stephens was born on Monday, June 19, Teigen said in a lengthy Instagram post.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” she said.

After the loss of their son, Jack, at 20 weeks of gestation in September 2020, Teigen and Legend reached out to a surrogacy agency to inquire about having two tandem surrogates “to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!” Teigen said.

Shortly afterward, Teigen decided to restart the IVF process and ended up pregnant with daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, who was born in January.

Around that time, Teigen met Alexandra, the “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate,” whose pregnancy overlapped with Teigen’s for a period of time.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she said. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

“Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” she said.

Legend also shared the news of his newest family member on Instagram with a set of pictures and a short caption: “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.”

The couple also has a 7-year-old daughter, Luna, and 5-year-old son, Miles.