Chris Wallace leaving Fox News for CNN

Longtime Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving his Sunday news show, and CNN quickly announced he would be joining their new streaming service.

“After 18 years, this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday,'” Wallace said. “It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise.”

In 2016, Wallace was the first Fox News host to moderate a general election presidential debate. He highlighted covering five presidential elections, and had interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush. But, he said Sunday, “I want to try something new to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in” and said he is “ready for a new adventure.”

Shortly after Wallace’s announcement, CNN issued a statement announcing he was joining CNN+, the network’s upcoming streaming network.

“It is not often that a news organization gets the opportunity to bring someone of Chris Wallace’s caliber on board. He is as fine a journalist as there is in our business,” said Jeff Zucker, CNN’s president.

Wallace is a veteran news man who has spent more than 50 years in the business. Wallace joined Fox News in 2003, after 14 years at ABC News. Prior to joining ABC, he was NBC News’ chief White House correspondent. He started his career in print.

Wallace is the son of the late “60 Minutes” icon Mike Wallace.