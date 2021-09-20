Chris Rock says he contracted breakthrough case of COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Chris Rock tests positive for COVID-19, warns others to get vaccinated

Chris Rock has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The 56-year-old comedian took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” he wrote.

Back in May, Rock revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that he had been vaccinated. “I’m vaccinated. I’m two shots Rock. That’s what they call me,” he joked at the time. “I got Johnson & Johnson.”

Rock also joked that he “skipped the line” to get the vaccine as early as possible.

“I didn’t care. I used my celebrity. I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside, Betty White,'” he quipped of the 99-year-old actress. “I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic. Leo [DiCaprio] died, Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don’t wanna be Leo at the bottom of the ocean!”

Rock is not the first celebrity to have a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Hilary Duff and Melissa Joan Hart have also spoken out about contracting the virus following their vaccinations.

