Chocolate Affair Fundraiser Benefits Delta “Possible Dream” Program

Midland’s Great Hall hosted another Chocolate Affair fundraiser Thursday for the Delta College “Possible Dream” Program.

“Possible Dream” works with at risk students from Bay, Saginaw and Midland Counties beginning in 6th grade until

they graduate high school. College visits, field trips and Delta based summer camps are all provided free of charge to

encourage those students to seek a higher education. So far 2,200 students have been aided over the last 27 years.

Attendees enjoyed chocolate cakes and other delicious food prepared by local chefs with the Chocolate Affair bringing in around $100,000.