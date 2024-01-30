WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Chita Rivera, “West Side Story” star and Latina trailblazer, dies at 91

By CBS News
January 30, 2024 3:31PM EST
Chita Rivera arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018, in New York.  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Broadway icon Chita Rivera, best known for her role as Anita in the original 1957 Broadway cast of “West Side Story,” has died at age 91. Rivera died Tuesday in New York after a brief illness, her daughter said in a statement provided to CBS News.

Rivera, a trailblazer for other Latinas aspiring to the Broadway stage, was honored with 10 Tony nominations and won twice. In 2018, she received a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. 

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Mordente and her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, the statement said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

