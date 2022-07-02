Child’s body found in Minnesota lake, mom and 2 other children missing

The body of a child was found in a lake just north of St. Paul, Minnesota, Friday, and the search continued for their mother and her two other children in what authorities are calling a “potential triple-homicide.” Authorities believe their disappearance may be connected to the death of an adult man earlier in the day.

The incident began at about 10:30 a.m. local time when police were called to a reported suicide at a home in Maplewood, a city just west of St. Paul. They found an adult man dead at the scene, Maplewood Police Lt. Joe Steiner said at an evening news conference. The exact cause of death was not disclosed, and Steiner said it remains under investigation.

At approximately 4 p.m., police responded to Vadnais Lake on information of a possible murder-suicide that might be connected to the Maplewood death, Steiner said. Authorities began to search the lake for three children and a woman.

Ramsay County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed that one child’s body has been found. The two other children remain missing. Fletcher identified the missing woman as the mother of the three children, all of whom are believed to be younger than five, but did not provide details.

“We have recovered one child here in the lake, our water patrol and dive team is actively searching for the other two,” Fletcher said. “We do not know yet where their mother is. We’re treating this is a potential triple-homicide here at Lake Vadnais, on the heels of a homicide at Maplewood.”

The children’s shoes were found at the lake, Fletcher said. Steiner said the mother’s vehicle was also recovered at the scene, along with other items that lead authorities to believe that they may be in the area.

Authorities said it’s not yet clear if the deceased man had a connection to the missing mother and children.