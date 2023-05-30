Children’s fife and drum corps greets veterans at Dulles Airport

▶ Watch Video: Children’s fife & drum corps greets veterans on Memorial Day in Washington, D.C.

A group of young musicians honored veterans at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., continuing a tradition that goes back to the American Revolution.

The musicians of the Fife & Drum Corps from Linton Hall School, an independent Catholic school just outside D.C., may sound like professionals, but they are just kids — some as young as 6 years old.

“I saw people playing and I thought it looked really fun,” the corps’s fife captain, 10-year-old Luke McGehee, told CBS News when asked how he decided to join the team.

Founded in 2000, the corps performs patriotic music all over the nation’s capital. In addition to regularly performing for veterans at Dulles Airport, they’ve played at George Washington’s home of Mount Vernon and the National Portrait Gallery.

Audiences are not always sure what to expect from a fife and drum corps comprised of young people. The corps’s drum captain, 13-year-old Xavier Williams, told CBS News that he’s observed doubt.

“They’re not going to do well at all,” Xavier described people’s initial impressions of the corps.

“Once we start playing, they’re like, amazed,” Luke said.