      Weather Alert

Child Wandering Hotel Returned Safely to Parents

Michael Percha
Nov 29, 2021 @ 7:47am
(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department)

Police in Saginaw County were called to a hotel over the weekend when a young girl was found roaming the hallways.

On Saturday, November 27 around 5:45 a.m., the 1 1/2- to two-year-old was in the halls of the second floor of the Country Inn and Suites on Tittabawassee Rd. She was unable to lead deputies to her room, so police went door to door looking for her family. They were initially unable to locate the family. However, Child Protective Services eventually located the family and found when authorities had went to their hotel room, a juvenile answered and said no one was missing from the room without checking.

The girl and family were reunited without further incident.

Popular Posts
Saginaw Township Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Ground Shakes for Miles After Flint House Explosion
Bay County Land Bank Sells Historic Home
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Revenue Sharing Tops $3.8M for Isabella, Arenac, Bay Counties
Saginaw County Medical Examiner Fired, County Looks to Change Outsourced Contract
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On