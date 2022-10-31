Child Suffers Possible Accidental Gunshot Wound in Bridgeport Township

Police in Bridgeport Township are investigating a possible accidental shooting involving a seven-year-old boy.

Police responded to the Bavarian Inn Aprtments at 2826 Williamson around 12:20 a.m. Monday, October 31. They discovered the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The preliminary investigation suggests the wound was self-inflicted with an unsecured firearm. He was first taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, then later transported to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Bridgeport police were assisted by Michigan State Police and the State Police Crime Lab, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, the Birch Run Police Department and Buena Vista Police Department.

The department is reminding residents to always secure firearms in the home. They offer free gun locks. Please call (989) 777-2800 to receive a gun lock.