Child Injured During Saginaw 2019 Memorial Day Parade

Child taken away from the parade on a stretcher (Photo Credit: Dave Maurer- WSGW)

Saginaw’s Memorial Day parade was paused for about thirty minutes Monday, May 27, after a child in the parade was injured while handing out candy.

Happening shortly after 11:00 a.m., the parade was moving along Downtown Saginaw’s S. Washington Ave. when the boy reached for more candy to hand out to the crowd, but missed his float.

First responders were called after receiving reports of a child that had fallen off a float, but exact information on the injury and it’s severity have not been released. On a positive note, the boy was alert and talking while being transported to a nearby hospital.