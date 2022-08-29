Child Advocacy Funding Reinstated

(WSGW file photo)

Following the news last week the federal funding was being cut to Child Advocacy Centers by half, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a reversal of that ruling on Friday.

The state was to receive about $12.5 million until officials were told that funding was only going to be about $6 million last Thursday. Now 35 organizations around Michigan will receive their full amount.

The funding comes from the Victims of Crime Act, which provides money to child advocacy centers like CAN Council and others. Those centers help children who are victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.