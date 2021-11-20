Chiefs agree on lifelong care plan for young girl injured in car crash

The Kansas City Chiefs and the family of a 5-year-old injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid have reached an agreement on her medical care, both parties announced in a press release Friday. Reid was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.113 when he struck the SUV that Ariel Young and her family were in, leaving the child with potential brain injuries.

The press release said the care plan will provide Young with “long-term financial stability” and “world-class medical care.”

“Over the last several months, representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ariel Young and Ariel’s family have worked together, alongside medical experts, to develop a plan to take care of Ariel — both now, and for the rest of her life,” the statement said.

“The Chiefs and Ariel’s attorney, Tom Porto, announce today that the parties have finalized a comprehensive care plan that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability.”

“Ariel’s recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day,” the release said. “Earlier this fall, she attended her first day of school.”

On February 4, Reid was driving 20 miles over the speed limit when he hit an SUV parked on the side of the road. Inside the vehicle was Young, whose parents had stopped to help a family member who had run out of gas, CBS affiliate KCTV reported. Police reports from the incident said Reid had bloodshot eyes and admitted to having had at least two to three drinks. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, which is over the legal limit.

Young was in a coma for more than a week. When she became conscious again, she could not walk, speak or eat on her own, according to her family’s GoFundMe.

Prosecutors charged Reid with driving while intoxicated. In a previous case in 2008, Reid pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges.

Reid is the son of Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid. He joined the team in 2013 where he worked as an outside linebackers coach until earlier this year.

