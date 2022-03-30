Chicago being pushed as potential host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Illinois Democrats are making a push for Chicago to host the Democratic National Committee‘s convention in 2024, according to Democratic sources in the state and the firm helping Chicago. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are all leading the pitch, those sources said..

Proponents pointed to Chicago’s established ability to host large gatherings, as well as the city’s and state’s Democratic credentials and policies as reasons for them to host in 2024. Its place in the Midwest near battleground presidential states like Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as Iowa, is also a factor.

“As the DNC begins planning for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Chicago is considering a bid to be host city,” said Tarrah Cooper Wright, Communications Strategist and CEO of Rise Strategy Group, a firm supporting a potential bid.

“Our city and state—a vibrant and diverse metropolis, thriving suburbs and strong rural communities—offer proof that our party’s policies deliver for American families, and a convention would provide a boost to the local economy,” she added.

Paul Roman (L) and Warren Slaven put up a sign as they continue the setup for the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 24, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Democratic National Convention formally kicks off on Monday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Chicago’s interest was first reported by NBC News. Cooper Wright also said that “has a track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, and has the leadership required to make a convention a success.”

Chicago last hosted a Democratic convention in 1996, but is most well-known for hosting the 1968 Democratic convention, which was marred by violence against protestors.

The DNC began the process of selecting where to host their next convention in July of 2021, when they sent letters to over 20 cities about applying to host in 2024. Since then, they have not taken any further action on selecting a city yet, such as sending requests for proposals from cities.

Other cities that are being considered include Milwaukee, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Denver, according to a source close to the bidding process. The DNC was slated to host their 2020 convention in Milwaukee, though that was derailed by the pandemic. In recent years conventions have been held in battleground states rather than large cities in less competitive general election states.

Duckworth is a DNC Vice Chair who is helping lead the push, while Senator Dick Durbin, Congresswoman and Illinois Democratic Party chair Robin Kelly as well as other state party leaders, civic, business and community leaders are helping back the bid.

DNC chair Jamie Harrison met with Pritzker last September in Chicago during a finance trip, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the meeting.

Pritzker made a push for Chicago to host at that time and said it is “the ideal city” for the convention and that Illinois “is at the center of some of the key policies for the party” such as on infrastructure, broadband access and codifying Roe v. Wade.

The city’s crime rate and gun violence in the past decade has also been cited by Republicans, such as former President Donald Trump, who have looked to portray Democrats as “soft” on the issue.

Republicans are down to Nashville and Milwaukee as the finalists to host their 2024 convention. A final decision is expected in the next several weeks.