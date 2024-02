A Saginaw County woman is $500,000 richer after buying a winning scratch-off ticket during the holidays.

The Michigan Lottery announced that Kelly Renner of Chesaning won the top prize in the Holiday Wishes instant game. Renner says she scratched off the ticket on New Year’s Eve and initially thought she’d only won $5,000.

She says she plans to use her winnings to take care of her kids and help her sister.