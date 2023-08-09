Chesaning Woman Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

A drug investigation in northeastern Michigan has led to numerous charges of child sexually abusive activity.

Prosecutors in Saginaw County say 33-year-old Arielle Truckner of Chesaning sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl, took photographs of the abuse and sent them to her boyfriend, Ayden Burge. Police with the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team, or HUNT discovered evidence during the course of their investigation. Burge is charged in another county with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine and using a computer to commit a crime but is not charged in Saginaw County.

Truckner is charged with multiple counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13, using a computer to commit a crime, and aggravated possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material. She is being held without bond and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. Her next court date is August 17.