“Chesaning Strong” T-Shirts Help Local Community During COVID-19 Pandemic
(source: Ed Rehmann and Sons)
With local businesses facing their most difficult time since the Great Depression, Ed Rehmann and Sons is teaming up with the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce to help the community’s other small businesses.
Chesaning residents, shoppers and supporters of America’s small business community can promote the “Chesaning Strong” t-shirts which have gone on sale to help benefit the local community. Every penny raised from the tee shirt sales will go right back to the community.
The fundraising initiative was developed to raise money for businesses that may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and future local businesses needing help during difficult times. The Chesaning Chamber Foundation, which is in the process of becoming a certified 501(c)(3), will handle the distribution of funds.
The “Chesaning Strong” tee shirts can be ordered through edrehmanns.com and will be available for sale until August 15. They will be available on September 1 for pickup at the Rehman and Sons family store at 151 West Broad Street in downtown Chesaning, or will be delivered via USPS.