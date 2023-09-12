WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Chesaning Man Arrested for Assaulting a Minor

By jonathan.dent
September 12, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A man from Chesaning was arraigned Monday on felony charges after a child reported that he had sexually assaulted her.

According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told a mandatory reporter about the assault, and identified Juan Batista as the perpetrator. The information was passed along to the sheriff’s office on Friday. Authorities believed two other other children may have been targeted, and all three possible victims were interviewed. A multi-felony warrant for Batista’s arrest, and he was taken into custody late Friday afternoon.

