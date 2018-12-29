Chesaning Area Crash Injures Two People, Closing Two Major Highways

Saginaw County Sheriff deputies say two people are in critical condition after a multi – vehicle crash on M 52 near Chesaning.

Investigators said about 5:30 Friday evening, a man driving an S 10 pick up, was stopped near M 57, to make a left turn into the Stoddard Mobile Home Court. A woman was unable to stop and rear ended the pick up.

The pick up driver and a resident from the mobile home court were checking on the woman driver when they were struck by a third vehicle, swerving to avoid hitting the car.

The pick up driver was airlifted to Flint’s Hurley Medical Center with severe leg injuries. The other victim, with multiple injuries, was taken by ambulance to Ascension Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Saginaw. There’s no word on any injuries to the other drivers. Deputies have not released any names of the victims.

The Brady Township crash had the M 52 and M 57 intersection closed for two hours until the investigation was completed.