Chefs For Shelterhouse A Big Success In Midland

A sign for the Chefs For Shelterhouse event in Midland's Great Hall.

Organizers of Chefs For Shelterhouse say they were pleased with the turnout for the Midland organization that’s supported victims of

domestic violence and sexual assault since 1976. The organization’s work is done primarily through counselors and therapists plus advocates who help with issues like housing.

Executive Director Jeanine Ouderkirk says the chefs event is Shelterhouse’s biggest yearly fundraiser.

Nearly two dozen chefs from restaurants throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region prepared their signature dishes and served them to a capacity crowd at Midland’s Great Hall Thursday.