Check Your Storage Units Urge Tuscola County Law Enforcement After Thefts Occur

Michael Percha
Dec 8, 2020 @ 7:50am
A rash of thefts have law enforcement officials urging residents in three counties to check up on their storage units.

Police in Tuscola County have been investigating the thefts since late November. A search warrant turned up stolen property from storage units at a home in Saginaw County. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department says the thefts may have occurred at storage facilities in Saginaw, Genesee and Tuscola counties. The suspect allegedly replaced locks on the units with his own locks, making it appear as though there had been nothing done with the units.

Police say anyone renting a storage locker in those three counties will want to ensure they haven’t been tampered with.

