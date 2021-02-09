Check out these Super Bowl menu ideas

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game! You can watch Super Bowl LV live on CBS and CBS All Access, CBSSports.com, or via the CBS Sports app Sunday, February 7 beginning at 6 p.m. ET. From chef Eddie Jackson: Cajun Sticky Wings Caribbean Jerk Sliders Spinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper Dip Eddie Jackson’s Cajun Sticky Wings. Harper Design From chef Erik Blauberg: Blauberg’s Ultimate Chili With Watermelon, Jalapeno Poppers With Goat Cheese, Spicy Lollipop Chicken Wings, American Classic Brownie From chef Guy Fieri: Chicken Avocado Egg Rolls, The Spaniards Cocktail of Shrimp, No Can Beato This Taquito, Tailgate Artichoke Dip, Baltimore Pit Beef Sandwich, Brick in the Wall Wings Ritz Cheese Steak Sliders, Bacon Wrapped Prawns with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Big Island Pork Bites, Pineapple Savoy Slaw with Ginger Aioli, Ritz Asian Shrimp Toppers, Italian Stuffed Jalapenos Quick BBQ Brisket Guy Fieri’s Quick BBQ Brisket. Aubrie Pick From actor-restaurateur Danny Trejo: Carne Asada Tacos Danny Trejo’s Carne Asada Tacos. Clarkson Potter From chef David Burke: Seared Salmon Tacos with Guacamole, Shrimp Dumplings, Sliders, Baked Angry Soy Wings, and Black Pepper Beef Sticks with Horseradish, Chive Pancakes, Wild Mushroom and Chicken Chili From chef Bobby Flay: Santa Fe Burger Texas Dogs, New York Street Cart Dog, Chicago Red Hot, Georgia Slaw Dog, Dodger Dog, Cincinnati Cheese Coney, Grilled Hot Sausage with Onion Sauce and Roasted Red Pepper Relish A chef Bobby Flay hot dog. CBS News From restaurateur Tim Love: Chili with Ground Pork and Green Chiles, Spicy Meatballs, Chile Rubbed Chicken Skewers From pit-master Kenny Callaghan: Big Game Baby Back Ribs From cookbook author Katie Lee: Chili-Cheese Dip, Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas, Insanely Good Turkey Tacos, Heavyweight Hoagie, Breaded Pork Cutlet Satay, Shrimp Po Boy Buffalo Chicken Salad, Sausage and Pepper Stromboli, Super Nachos, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Turkey Cheeseburger Sliders with Caramelized Onions Cocktails: Red Sky (Mexican Bloody Mary), Virgin Pina Colada (alcohol-free), Miami Vice, Passion Fruit Mojito, Ocean Drive Punch From celebrity event planner Colin Cowie: Super Bull Highbowl Cocktail, Mozambican Chili Chicken Wings, Mozambican Chili Dip, Turkey Chili, Sausage Rolls with Worcestershire Sauce, Pasta Fagioli From chef Mikey Price: Texas Style Beef Chili, Vegetable Chili, Turkey Bean Chili From cookbook author Robin Miller: Roasted Red Pepper Dip, Spicy Mixed Nuts, Mexican Lasagna, Sloppy Joe Sandwiches, Broccoli-Ranch Slaw, Chocolate Cake From restaurateur Ira Freehof: Buffalo Wings with Blue Cheese Dressing, Meatloaf Melt with Rye Bread, Vegetarian Chili, Mixed Berries Shortcake From chef Vivek Surti: Bourbon Fruit Tea Punch Bourbon Fruit Tea Punch. Bon Appetit/Photographer: Marcus Nilsson From food writer Betty Cortina: Pico de Gallo, Tomatillo Salsa, Fire-Roasted Salsa, Chipotle Tomato Salsa, Mango Salsa From journalist Rene Syler: Fish Tacos with Buff’s Mango Salsa From cookbook author Chris Kimball: Buffalo Wings with Rich and Creamy Bleu Cheese Dressing, Chili Con Carne, Sangria From reality TV star Bethenny Frankel: Skinnygirl Sangria, Skinnygirl Mojito, Skinnygirl Cosmo, Skinnygirl American “Virgin”