Charlotte Sena update: What we know about the 9-year-old missing in New York

▶ Watch Video: Family of missing 9-year-old upstate asks for help from the public

NEW YORK – The intense search for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, who disappeared from a popular state park while camping with her family, continues in upstate New York.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Charlotte after she disappeared Saturday night.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the disappearance “every parent’s nightmare.”

Here’s a look at some of what we know so far:

Who is Charlotte Sena and where is she from?

Charlotte Sena is 9 years old. She’s 4’6″ tall, weighs about 90 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing an orange, tie-dyed Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, and a grey bike helmet.

Her aunt Jené Sena pleaded for information to find Charlotte.

“She is a blonde, adorable 9-year-old little girl with bangs. She has green eyes, just under 5 feet tall and she is just a sweet, adorable girl,” Jené Sena.

Charlotte and her family live in Greenfield, N.Y. which is roughly 12 miles from where she went missing.

Where did Charlotte Sena go missing?

Sena disappeared Saturday while visiting Moreau Lake State Park, a popular campground in Gansevoort, about 190 miles north of New York City.

Charlotte and her family were camping in the Southeast corner of the park, in a campground area known as Loop A.

Here’s a look at the map of Moreau Lake State Park:

A map of Moreau Lake State Park parks.ny.gov

Charlotte had been bike riding with her friends Saturday when she decided to do one more loop on her own. That’s when she disappeared. It all happened within 15 minutes.

Concerns are growing that she may have been abducted.

The park is now closed indefinitely while the search for Charlotte continues.

What about Charlotte Sena’s family?

Charlotte was at the campground with her parents David and Trisha Sena.

Hochul said Charlotte’s family realized almost immediately that something was wrong when Charlotte didn’t return from her bike ride at around 6:15 p.m.

“Her parents knew immediately something was up. They called her name. People started searching, people from other campgrounds joined. And 30 minutes later, at 6:47, Charlotte’s mother, Trisha, called 911. The scene was chaotic. People leaving their food, leaving their tables, just everyone in search, calling the name, ‘Charlotte, Charlotte,'” Hochul said.

State Police arrived on the scene by 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Anyone with any information about Charlotte’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811.