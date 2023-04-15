Charlotte murder suspect who was mistakenly released turns himself back in

A murder suspect who was mistakenly released from a Charlotte, North Carolina jail has turned himself back in, police said.

Jaylan Noah Davis, who is accused of shooting and killing Arthur Mikulski in Nov. 2022 and was being held without bond according to CBS News affiliate WBTV, was wrongfully released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Thursday due to an incorrect court order.

Police said the incorrect order indicated that Davis’ charges, which include murder and other violent felonies according to WBTV, had been dismissed.

It’s not clear how the error was made.

Sheriff McFadden is pleased to report that murder suspect Jaylan Davis, who was wrongly released due to an incorrect court order indicating that his charges had been dismissed, turned himself back in at Detention Center Central early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/jkS055ROgC — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) April 15, 2023

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement shared on Twitter that Davis had turned himself back in to the detention center early Saturday morning.

“I am grateful that it appears no one was harmed as a result of this mishap, though I am sure it was an emotional rollercoaster for the families involved. Our criminal justice system will never be flawless, but we will learn from this experience and improve our processes accordingly,” McFadden said.

He is once again being held without bond, WBTV reported. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 17.