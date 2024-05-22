Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, dies at 58

▶ Watch Video: 5/22: CBS Morning News

Charlie Colin, a founding member and former bassist of the band Train, has died at age 58, his sister confirmed to CBS News.

The details surrounding his death were scarce, but TMZ reported the musician slipped in the shower and fell while housesitting in Brussels, Belgium. At the time of his death, his social media profile said he was living in Belgium.

“He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap,” Train said on social media. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Founded in San Francisco in 1993 by charismatic frontman Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood, Train shot to stardom in 2001 with their album and single “Drops of Jupiter.” The song and album garnered the band Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance.

Colin left the band in 2003 due to substance abuse, according to Variety, but continued to perform in other bands, including with former bandmates Hotchkiss and Underwood.