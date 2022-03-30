Charles Schwab Provides Matching Grant to First Tee Eastern Michigan

First Tee Eastern Michigan has received $25,000 through a matching Charles Schwab grant to give it the opportunity to grow and evolve over the next several years.
First Tee chapters provide children ages 5-18 life skills and character education taught through the game of golf. The Eastern Michigan chapter provides summer and fall programming to more than 500 children at several golf courses in the region, including Currie Golf Course in Midland and Maple Leaf Golf Course in Linwood. The chapter also provides year-round training to more than 14,000 elementary school students in Genesee, Lapeer, Midland and Bay County through the First Tee’s School Program.
For more information about First Tee Eastern Michigan and how to help with this year’s matching opportunity, visit their website or call (810) 249-7060.