Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run

Authorities say six shoplifters who struck a pedestrian in Mount Pleasant while fleeing led police on a chase before abandoning their vehicle in Saginaw on Friday.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, the six women grabbed multiple items and ran out the door of a store in the 4000 block of East Bluegrass Road. While leaving the parking lot, officials say they struck a pedestrian who was trying to stop them. Police in Saint Louis later attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle, when it drove off, according to police, and a brief chase ensued before officers disengaged. Soon after, the sheriff’s office says the Saginaw Police Department located the vehicle, which had been abandoned. Investigators contacted the owner of the vehicle, and got the names of the people who had been using it.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and charges are expected to be brought.