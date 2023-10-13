WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Charges Issued in Flint Hit and Run of Striking Workers

By News Desk
October 13, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
Charges Issued in Flint Hit and Run of Striking Workers
(Getty Images)

A Flint man accused of striking picketing auto workers with his vehicle in Swartz Creek September 22 has been formally charged.

19-year-old Malachi Hittle was an employee of a third party housekeeping contractor called Malace, working at the GM Flint Processing Plant on Bristol Road. Police say Hittle was leaving his shift in a Chevy HHR and was blocked by striking workers. Hittle allegedly drove through the line of picketers, striking five of them. One picketer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hittle is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident. His next court date is October 19.

Popular Stories

1

HazMat Team Responds to Bay City Business Thursday Morning
2

Saginaw Township School District Selects New Superintendent
3

Teens Arrested After Teacher Struck by Chair in Flint School
4

Motorcyclist Killed In Flint Township Crash
5

Bank Robbery Suspect Wanted in Saginaw