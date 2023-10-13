Charges Issued in Flint Hit and Run of Striking Workers

A Flint man accused of striking picketing auto workers with his vehicle in Swartz Creek September 22 has been formally charged.

19-year-old Malachi Hittle was an employee of a third party housekeeping contractor called Malace, working at the GM Flint Processing Plant on Bristol Road. Police say Hittle was leaving his shift in a Chevy HHR and was blocked by striking workers. Hittle allegedly drove through the line of picketers, striking five of them. One picketer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hittle is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident. His next court date is October 19.