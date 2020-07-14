Charges Filed In Saginaw Murder, Second Murder Victim Identified
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 29-year-old woman is charged with open murder in the shooting death of Shavonne Barnes of Saginaw.
The incident took place July 10 in the 400 block of S. 10th St. Prosecutors say Sierra Washington shot Barnes, 18, following a fight stemming from a traffic crash involving the two women. Washington was arrested immediately following the incident.
In addition to the open murder charge, Washington is also charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police have also identified the victim in a July 11 shooting in Saginaw. 38-year-old Emmanuel Bent-Gray of Hampton, Georgia was killed while helping family members at a clothing kiosk at E. Gensee and Perkins. Police are looking for two suspects in the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call MSP Detective Sergeant David Rivard at (989) 233-6496.