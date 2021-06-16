Charges Filed in Genesee County Bomb Threat

A 25-year-old Flint man has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime after police say he called in a bomb threat to the Genesee County Jail on June 2.
At a news conference Tuesday, June 15, police say Ceasar Brown was previously charged with unarmed robbery and was being pressured by his family to turn himself in. Instead, police say he called in the threat in the hope of closing down the jail. He’s currently being held on a $100,000 bond.
The threat came during an expungement fair, where more than 1,400 people convicted of crimes had their records cleared. In attendance were Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, plus Congressman Dan Kildee and several Michigan Supreme Court Justices. Only Nessel and Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud remained when the threat was made.